delhi

Delhi Police reunite 75 missing persons under 'Operation Milap' in October

The traced people include 28 children and 47 adults who were reported missing from various parts of the district between October 1 and October 31.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 10:26 IST
Published 01 November 2025, 10:26 IST
India NewsDelhiPolice

