<p>Lucknow: Awadhi cuisine known for its mouth-watering dishes like 'Galouti Kebab' and 'Kakori Kebab', Lucknow city has made it into the UNESCO's 'Creative Cities Network' (CCN) under the 'Gastronomy' category reflecting global recognition of its culinary heritage.</p>.<p>UNESCO had, on Friday, announced the inclusion of 58 new cities in the CCN. With the inclusion of these new cities, including Lucknow, the CCN now had 408 cities from more than 100 nations.</p><p>Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO's Director-General said that the creative cities proved that culture and creative industry were not only traditions but were important catalysts to development. ''These cities support local initiatives and attract investments and also strengthen social unity,'' he added.</p><p>According to the official website, UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) was created in 2004 to promote cooperation with and among cities that have identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development</p><p>Uttar Pradesh's Minister for tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh said that this achievement of Lucknow was in fact a global acceptance of its rich cuisines and culture. ''It is also proof of the rising power of the tourism sector,'' he said.</p><p>Singh said that the state tourism department had sent Lucknow's nomination for its inclusion in the list to the union tourism ministry in January this year and later on the union government presented the final dossier to UNESCO in March.</p><p>UP Principal Secretary, tourism Amrit Abhijat said that 82.74 lakh tourists visited Lucknow in 2024 whereas in the first sis months of this year this figure had reached 70.20 lakh.</p><p>Prime minister Narendra Modi hailed UNESCO's recognition saying that Lucknow was synonymous with a vibrant culture at the core of which was a great culinary culture.</p><p>Lucknow's cuisine is famous for it's different types of 'kebabs', 'biryani' as well as sweets.</p>