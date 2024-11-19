Delhi pollution: Call on work-from-home, odd-even measures to be taken soon, says minister Gopal Rai

<p>New Delhi: A decision on implementing work-from-home measures and the odd-even scheme will be taken soon to tackle the city’s worsening air quality, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>PTI</em>, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “People, including children and senior citizens, are struggling to breathe and we deeply regret this situation.” </p><p>The air quality in the national capital has remained in the “severe plus” category since Sunday, with AQI readings consistently above 450.</p>.'No response to our appeals': Gopal Rai urges Centre to give its approval on artificial rain.<p>On the possibility of implementing work-from-home measures, Rai stated, “We will take a decision on this soon." The minister added that the government has already imposed significant restrictions on vehicles under GRAP-IV. “We are analyzing the impact of these measures. If the analysis shows a positive outcome, we will take further decisions accordingly,” he said.</p>.<p>Calling the current situation a medical emergency, Rai emphasised the need for collective action. “This is a time of medical emergency, and we all need to work together to address the situation,” he said. </p>