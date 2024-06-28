Delhi Rains: National capital comes to a standstill due to heavy downpour

The national capital experienced heavy rainfall in the morning, leading to widespread waterlogging and significant traffic disruptions across the city.
The rain brought the much-needed respite from heat as temperature dropped drastically.
The torrential downpour, which began early in the morning, brought Delhi to a standstill as several streets reported waterlogging.
Commuters faced a harrowing time navigating through waterlogged roads, with many vehicles stranded or moving at a snail's pace.
Public transportation services, including buses and metro trains, were also impacted, with delays reported across various lines.
The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began at around 3 am.
The India Meteorological Department defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day.
An auto-rickshaw wades through a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in New Delhi.
People wade through a waterlogged road amid rains, in New Delhi.
Published 28 June 2024, 06:26 IST