Delhi Rains: National capital comes to a standstill due to heavy downpour

Heavy rainfall caused widespread waterlogging and significant traffic disruptions throughout the city. The torrential downpour, which began early in the morning, flooded streets and low-lying areas, severely impacting daily activities in Delhi.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 06:26 IST
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 06:26 IST

The national capital experienced heavy rainfall in the morning, leading to widespread waterlogging and significant traffic disruptions across the city.

Credit: PTI

The rain brought the much-needed respite from heat as temperature dropped drastically.

Credit: PTI

The torrential downpour, which began early in the morning, brought Delhi to a standstill as several streets reported waterlogging.

Credit: PTI

Commuters faced a harrowing time navigating through waterlogged roads, with many vehicles stranded or moving at a snail's pace.

Credit: PTI

Public transportation services, including buses and metro trains, were also impacted, with delays reported across various lines.

Credit: PTI

The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began at around 3 am.

Credit: PTI

The India Meteorological Department defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day.

Credit: PTI

An auto-rickshaw wades through a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

People wade through a waterlogged road amid rains, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Published 28 June 2024, 06:26 IST
