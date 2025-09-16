Menu
Delhi to clear Rs 140 crore pending EV subsidy dues after High Court rap

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said on Monday that the department will verify all subsidy applications to address the backlog, which has accumulated over two years.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 03:48 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 03:48 IST
