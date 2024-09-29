Delhi Traffic Police issues over 87,000 challans, three lakh notices for red light violations

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police has issued over 87,000 challans and more than three lakh notices for red light violations this year till September 15, as per the official data.

According to the police, challans are issued by the traffic personnel on-site while notices are generated online though the traffic violation detection cameras.

The data showed that a total of 87,430 challans for red light violations were recorded this year till September 15 compared to 66,774 in 2023 and 67,462 in 2022.