Delhi: Two arrested for assaulting ice-cream seller over price

A case under the Arms Act has been added against the duo, and efforts are underway to trace their third associate.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 10:59 IST
Published 13 September 2025, 10:59 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

