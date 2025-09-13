<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-police">Delhi Police</a> has arrested two men for allegedly assaulting an ice-cream seller with a paper cutter in Shaheen Bagh following a quarrel over price, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as Rehan alias Imran (23), a resident of Welcome in northeast Delhi, and Farid (23), a resident of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ahmedabad">Ahmedabad</a>.</p>.<p>"The incident took place in the intervening night of September 11-12 when the complainant, Roshan Kumar, was heading towards Jasola with his ice-cream cart. As he reached near an ATM on Nala Road, three young men stopped him and picked up a fight over the price of ice-cream," a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>During the scuffle, one of them attacked Kumar with a paper cutter, injuring his abdomen. The accused fled soon after the assault, while Kumar was taken to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiims">AIIMS</a> Trauma Centre for treatment.</p>.<p>Police registered an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fir">FIR</a> based on Kumar's statement, the officer said.</p>.<p>A police team on patrol on Friday evening noticed two men moving suspiciously near the Shram Vihar cut under the Metro line in Shaheen Bagh.</p>.Man asks fellow cinema-goer to not reveal suspense of 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', gets beaten up at multiplex in Maharashtra.<p>On seeing the police, they tried to flee but were caught after a brief chase.</p>.<p>"A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were found in their possession. On questioning, they admitted to being involved in the assault case," the officer said.</p>.<p>A case under the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arms-act"> Arms Act</a> has been added against the duo, and efforts are underway to trace their third associate.</p>.<p>Police said Rehan is a repeat offender who has been involved in multiple cases, including those under the Arms Act, and for robbery and culpable homicide.</p>.<p>On interrogation, the accused disclosed that they used to extort money from people by threatening them with firearms.</p>.<p>Farid has a past criminal record in Ahmedabad, details of which are being verified, they said. </p>