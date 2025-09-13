Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

PM Modi arrives in Guwahati for two-day Assam visit, pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika

During his Assam visit, PM Modi will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore and participate in Bhupen Hazarika’s centenary celebrations.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 12:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 12:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsPM ModiGuwahatibirth centenaryBhupen Hazarika

Follow us on :

Follow Us