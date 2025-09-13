Menu
sports

Minakshi punches her way to final in boxing World Championships

Hooda outclasses Mongolia’s Altantsetseg 5-0 to become the third Indian woman boxer in the World Championships final, continuing her streak of medal wins at every international event she’s contested.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 13:05 IST
Published 13 September 2025, 13:05 IST
India NewsSports NewsBoxingWorld Championship

