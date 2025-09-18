<p>New Delhi: Shankar, the only African elephant at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-zoo">Delhi Zoo</a>, has died and an investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of death, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Shankar, a male elephant, died on Wednesday night, they said.</p>.<p>Shankar was gifted by Zimbabwe to India in 1996. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elephant">elephant</a> arrived at the Delhi Zoo in 1998.</p>.Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care and staff training.<p>Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar told PTI that an investigation has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of death.</p>.<p>"A detailed inquiry will be carried out to determine the reason," he said.</p>.<p>According to zoo sources, Shankar had not been eating properly for the past few days.</p>