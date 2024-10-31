Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' on Diwali

Delhiites woke up Thursday (October 31) to a sky shrouded in a thick layer of smog. The air in Anand Vihar, a major terminus, was especially polluted with AQI in the "severe" category.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 13:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 06:07 IST
India NewsDelhiAir PollutionPollutionair qualityDiwaliDelhi air quality

Follow us on :

Follow Us