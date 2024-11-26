Delhi's air quality plunges to 'very poor'

<p>New Delhi: Delhi's air quality plunged to 'very poor', with a thick layer of haze blanketing the national capital, early on Tuesday.</p>.<p>At 9 am, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi's</a> Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 392, compared to a reading of 281 at 9 am on Monday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.</p>.<p>An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.</p>.Delhi pollution: SC for resuming physical classes, but no lowering anti pollution measures .<p>The CPCB data also showed that 17 of the national capital's 39 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the 'severe' category.</p>.<p>An AQI of 400 or higher -- classified as 'severe' -- poses significant health risks to both healthy individuals and those with pre-existing medical conditions.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the city's minimum temperature settled 0.6 notches above normal at 11.9 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.</p>.<p>It has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>At 8:30 am, the humidity level was at 80 per cent. </p>