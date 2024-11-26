Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'very poor'

The CPCB data also showed that 17 of the national capital's 39 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the 'severe' category.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 09:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 09:48 IST
India NewsAir Quality IndexDelhiAir Pollution

Follow us on :

Follow Us