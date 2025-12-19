Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SHANTI Bill 2025 | New Nuclear Bill Allows Private Players, Leaves Accident Liability Unclear

Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 04:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 04:00 IST
India NewsNuclear energyvideosNews Videos

Follow us on :

Follow Us