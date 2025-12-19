SHANTI Bill 2025 | New Nuclear Bill Allows Private Players, Leaves Accident Liability Unclear

<p>India’s new nuclear energy bill marks a major shift by opening the sector to private players. </p><p>While the government says this will boost clean energy capacity and investment, the opposition raises concerns that the law leaves key questions unanswered, especially around liability and accountability in the event of a nuclear accident. </p><p>In this discussion, reporters break down what the new bill changes, what remains unclear, and why safety, responsibility, and public trust are central to the debate.</p>