Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' as mercury dips to 9.7°C, season's lowest

The capital's three-day streak of 'severe' air quality ended on Friday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 387 in the 'very poor' category.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 14:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 14:47 IST
DelhiAir PollutionAQIDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us