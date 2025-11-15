Menu
J&K govt announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for kin of each deceased in accidental blast

The compensation will be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 16:04 IST
Published 15 November 2025, 16:04 IST
