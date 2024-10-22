Home
Delhi's Saket court advocates boycott work on Tuesday, October 22

Dhir Singh Kasana, former secretary of Saket court bar association, said that the strike was organised to protest an attack on advocates in a nursery near Qutub Minar Metro Station on Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 06:28 IST

