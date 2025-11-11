<p>New Delhi: The centuries-old lanes around the Red Fort, usually echoing with the calls of vendors and the bustle of shoppers, fell into an unsettling silence on Tuesday morning, a day after a deadly blast ripped through the area, leaving behind a trail of destruction and human remains still scattered on the streets.</p>.<p>The powerful explosion, which tore through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killed 12 people and left 20 others injured.</p>.<p>The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that the Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.</p><p>In a post on X, the DMRC said, "Due to security reasons, the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on November 12. All other stations are functional as normal."</p>.<p>The Red Fort metro station is closed for commuters today, after a blast in the area killed at least nine people, while traffic restrictions have also been imposed in the area, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The area, which typically teems with traffic and tourists, has now turned into a cordoned-off zone of mangled metal and shattered calm.</p>.<p>Locals said they continued to spot human remains long after the explosion.</p>.<p>"When I was walking through the street, a piece of flesh got stuck to my slipper. I froze for a moment. It was horrifying. I have never witnessed anything like this before," said local shopkeeper Umesh Rai, who also resides in Chandni Chowk.</p>.<p>Rai recalled that he was at his shop when the blast occurred. "It felt like an earthquake. The whole building shook. Within minutes, people began running in panic. I locked my shop and left," he said.</p>.<p>Residents said that some body parts were flung into a Jain temple adjacent to the site, and they fear that there might be some parts on the terrace of their home or shop.</p>.Red Fort blast: Delhi Police registers FIR under UAPA and Explosives Act.<p>"There might still be some remains on the rooftops as the intensity was huge," said a local shopkeeper.</p>.<p>Large birds, including eagles, were seen circling over the area cordoned off throughout the morning as police and forensic teams continued their inspection.</p>.<p>Another resident, Sohail, said he found a finger near his shop early Tuesday. "I immediately informed a police official, who came and collected it. It is painful to even imagine what happened here," he said.</p>.<p>A walk through the area revealed shuttered shops and empty streets around Red Fort, a sharp contrast to the usual rush in the Chandni Chowk market.</p>.<p>"This is wedding season. Usually, you cannot find space to walk here," said a shopkeeper who runs a bangle store nearby, adding, "I have been here for seven years and have never seen the market this silent. Since morning, I haven't sold a single item."</p>