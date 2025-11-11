Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Amid eviction drive, Assam govt distributes land documents to 4,673 indigenous families living in forests

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, reiterated that the drive to evict the "suspected people" from forests will continue.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 15:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 15:24 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsEviction drive

Follow us on :

Follow Us