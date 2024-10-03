Home
Doctors' unions call for strict safety measures after medic's murder at Delhi hospital

According to police, Javed Akhtar, a Unani (BUMS) practitioner was shot dead in his hospital cabin at NIMA Hospital in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area around 1.45 am.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 16:11 IST

