No prison can keep me inside for long, will be back soon: Wife Sunita reads out Kejriwal’s message

New Delhi: No prison can keep me inside for long and I will come out soon to keep my promises, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday in a message read out by his wife Sunita Kejriwal.
Sunita read out the message in a video shared by AAP in which she said “your son and brother” Kejriwal has sent it from custody.
Amid speculations in certain sections that she may succeed Kejriwal in case the latter decides to step down as Chief Minister, the video showed Sunita reading out the message in the same setting—a tricolour and images of B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh in the background —as her husband addressed press conferences.
“My dear countrymen…Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country. I have been part of several struggles in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me,” Sunita quoted Kejriwal as saying in the message.
He said women in Delhi might be thinking that Kejriwal is behind the bars and whether they would get Rs 1,000, which was announced in the Budget earlier this month.
“There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise. Can you recall an instance where Kejriwal promised something and did not keep his word?,” he said.
He “appealed” to all AAP workers that work of social welfare and public welfare should not stop with him going to jail. “Don't hate BJP because of my arrest. They are our brothers and sisters,” he said.
Asking AAP workers to join hands with those patriots who want to take the country forward and strengthen it, Kejriwal said he is “made of iron” and “very strong”. He asked people to visit temples and seek blessings for him.
(Published 23 March 2024, 06:54 IST)