No prison can keep me inside for long, will be back soon: Wife Sunita reads out Kejriwal’s message

“My dear countrymen…Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country. I have been part of several struggles in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me,” Sunita quoted Kejriwal as saying in the message.

He said women in Delhi might be thinking that Kejriwal is behind the bars and whether they would get Rs 1,000, which was announced in the Budget earlier this month.

“There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise. Can you recall an instance where Kejriwal promised something and did not keep his word?,” he said.

He “appealed” to all AAP workers that work of social welfare and public welfare should not stop with him going to jail. “Don't hate BJP because of my arrest. They are our brothers and sisters,” he said.

Asking AAP workers to join hands with those patriots who want to take the country forward and strengthen it, Kejriwal said he is “made of iron” and “very strong”. He asked people to visit temples and seek blessings for him.