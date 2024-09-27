DU, colleges neglected Lyngdoh panel guidelines: Delhi HC on defacement during DUSU polls

"All candidates shall be prohibited from indulging or abetting all activities which are considered to be 'corrupt practices' and offences, such as bribing of voters, intimidation of voters, impersonation of voters, canvassing or the use of propaganda within 100 metres of the polling stations, holding public meetings during the period of 24 hours ending with the hour fixed for the close of the poll, and the transport and conveyance of voters to and from polling station," it said.