DU holds national conference on 'Ramcharitramanas'

New Delhi: The Centre for Hindu Studies at the University of Delhi, in collaboration with Sanskriti Sangyan, on Friday organised a one-day national conference on "Ramcharitmanas for Humanity" at the varsity's conference centre.

The event aimed to provide a platform for scholars and experts to engage in discussions on the cultural, social and contemporary relevance of the Ramcharitmanas, according to an official statement.

The event featured an inaugural address, plenary session, six parallel technical sessions with 70 research papers presented and a valedictory session, drawing an impressive audience of 300 attendees.