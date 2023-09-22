DUSU polls under way, students throng polling booths to cast votes

ABVP's vice-presidential candidate Shushant Dhankar said that they 'will work for betterment of students fraternity.'

'Many of them might be voting in DUSU elections for the first time but they have seen the positive and constructive work of ABVP-led DUSU in the last four years. Each vote may change the fate of students' representation in Delhi University. Therefore, they must use this power wisely,' Dhankar said.