ED attaches Rs 10 crore demand draft of TMC in money laundering probe against former MP

Aircraft were used by the party for its "star campaigners" like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, party MLA and former railway minister Mukul Roy, actor Moon Moon Sen and MP Nussrat Jahan among others, the statement said.

"A part of the money collected by cheating the public was used by Alchemist Group for making payments to aviation companies on behalf of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)", it claimed.

Trinamool Congress RS Chief Whip Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said the ED action was in response to the party’s successful rally in Brigade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday. “People of Bengal gave a strong message to the ‘zamindars’ led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ED action on a 10-year-old case shows that the BJP is desperate as they know that they have lost Bengal,” he said.

The ED had initiated the investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by the CBI and UP Police against Alchemist Group and its officials.