ED failed to produce direct evidence, 'acted not without bias': Delhi court in bail order of Arvind Kejriwal

The court also noted the ED could respond to certain issues raised by Kejriwal, including that he was not named either in CBI case or in the ECIR FIR.

“The allegations against the applicant have surfaced after the subsequent statements of certain co- accused," it said.

The judge also pointed out the accused has not been summoned by the court till date, yet, he was lying in the judicial custody at the instance of the ED on the pretext of the investigation being still going on.

The court also found that the ED has not shown anything on record that co-accused Vijay Nair was acting upon the directions of Kejriwal or even if other accused Vinod Chauhan has close relations with accused Charanpreet Singh, how come it was going to help ED to establish Kejriwal's guilt.

The court also pointed out voluminous documents have been filed in the case but only those which were relevant for the purpose of the bail are to be considered.

"Admittedly, the present matter is a peculiar case wherein various accused, witnesses and stake holders are involved and neither ED nor the defense wants the order to be passed in favour of the other. However, it is not possible to go through these thousands of pages of the documents at this juncture but this is the duty of the court to work upon the matter whichever comes for consideration and pass the order in accordance with the law," the court said.