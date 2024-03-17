ED issues ninth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday issued ninth summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case, asking him to join the investigation on March 21, according to a report by ANI.

BRS leader K Kavitha, allegedly a key member of the 'South Group', which has been accused of paying the ruling AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital, was on Saturday remanded in ED custody till March 23 in the same case.

