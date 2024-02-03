JOIN US
delhi

ED moves court against Kejriwal for skipping summons in liquor policy case

The hearing on the case has been set for February 7.
Last Updated 03 February 2024, 14:02 IST

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a court here for not appearing before it in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

The complaint was filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra, who put up the matter for further hearing on February 7.

"Fresh complaint case for non-attendance in compliance of Section 50, PMLA, 2002, received by way of assignment," the judge noted.

The judge heard the part arguments and adjourned the matter.

"This is a fresh complaint case. Submissions heard. Put up for remaining submissions/consideration on February 7, 2024," the judge said.

(Published 03 February 2024, 14:02 IST)
