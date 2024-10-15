Engineer Rashid meets family of Tihar Jail inmate in prison for over 22 years

<p>Srinagar: Awami Ittehad Party president and Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid on Tuesday visited the family of a prisoner in Tral who has been lodged in Tihar Jail for the last 22 years, the party said.</p>.<p>"Rashid visited family of Parveez Ahmad Mir, who has been imprisoned in Tihar Jail for the last 22 years," AIP spokesman Inam Nabi said.</p>.<p>The Baramulla MP, who was himself lodged in Tihar for five years till he was released on interim bail, met Ghulam Mohiudin Mir, the father of the inmate, in Tral.</p>.<p>He also met the families of others in jail within and outside Kashmir.</p>