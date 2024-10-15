Home
india delhi

Engineer Rashid meets family of Tihar Jail inmate in prison for over 22 years

The Baramulla MP, who was himself lodged in Tihar for five years till he was released on interim bail, met Ghulam Mohiudin Mir, the father of the inmate, in Tral.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 17:10 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 17:10 IST
Baramulla Tihar jail Tral

