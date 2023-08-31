Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Ex-Delhi HC judge Jayant Nath assumes charge as DERC chairperson, Kejriwal assures full cooperation of his govt

Nath was nominated to the post of DERC chief by the Supreme Court on August 4 following a feud between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over who should head the city's power regulator.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 15:07 IST

Follow Us

Retired Delhi High Court judge Jayant Nath on Thursday took charge as the interim chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assuring him of his government's 'full cooperation'.

Nath was administered the oath of office by Power Minister Atishi at a simple function at the Delhi Secretariat.

Atishi said she looked forward to working with Nath to improve the power sector.

After taking oath, Nath assumed charge at the DERC office (Viniyamak Bhawan) in Malviya Nagar, officials said.

Nath was nominated to the post of DERC chief by the Supreme Court on August 4 following a feud between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over who should head the city's power regulator.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kejriwal congratulated Nath on taking charge as the DERC chairperson.

'I wholeheartedly welcome Retd Justice Jayant Nath ji as the new Chairperson of DERC. Congratulations and best wishes. Electricity is a very vital sector and we have been trying our best to keep improving it. I assure full cooperation of my govt,' the chief minister said.

Nath's responsibilities include announcing the new power tariff for the current financial year. The tariff could not be announced last year because of several reasons, including posts of the chairperson and a member of the three-member DERC being vacant.

The post of the DERC chairperson fell vacant after Justice (retd) Shabihul Hasnain demitted office on January 9.

Taking a call on issues like regulatory assets of discoms and their demand for a power hike and direct benefit transfer of subsidy to consumers, among others, are some of the challenges before Nath.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 August 2023, 15:07 IST)
India NewsDelhi

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT