Ex-JNU scholar Umar Khalid withdraws bail plea from SC in UAPA case

New Delhi: Former JNU scholar and activist Umar Khalid on Wednesday withdrew his bail plea from the Supreme Court in a case lodged against him under anti-terror law UAPA over his alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots of February 2020, saying he will try his luck before the trial court.

Khaild’s bail application was pending in the top court since April 6, 2023 and the proceedings were adjourned 13 times because of a variety of reasons.

As soon as the matter was taken up on Wednesday, a bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khalid, that he wishes to withdraw the application due to "change in circumstances".

Sibal said, "I wish to argue the legal question (challenging UAPA provisions) but want to withdraw the bail plea due to change in circumstances. We will try our luck in trial court."

The senior lawyer, however, did not elaborate on the "change in circumstances".