Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Sharma's letter

Within days of the Lok Sabha election announcement in March, Anand Sharma wrote a terse letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge opposing the party's strong pitch for caste census. He went on to say that the party's advocacy will be “misconstrued as disrespecting” the legacy of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi. He did not name Rahul but many read it as a direct attack on the Gandhi scion. Now, the party has fielded Sharma in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra. Nobody knows whether he has changed his stand or the leadership has ignored what he has said.