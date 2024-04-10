Excise Case: Court dismisses Kejriwal's plea seeking more time with lawyers

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed an application moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in an excise scam matter, seeking more time with his lawyers.

Special judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja dismissed the application, saying there was no sufficient grounds to grant the relief.

The ED had opposed Kejriwal's application, saying special privileges cannot be extended to him merely because he wants to run the government from inside the jail.

Kejriwal's counsel told the judge that multiple cases were pending against the politician and that one hour a week was insufficient for a person to understand and give instructions.

"This is the most basic legal right that I am asking to meet my advocate. Sanjay Singh was granted three meetings when he had only five or eight cases," the counsel said.

The ED opposed Kejriwal's prayer for five meetings with his lawyers every week, saying it was was against the jail manual.

The central probe agency told the court that Kejriwal was already allowed to have two meetings with his lawyers instead of one which is the general practice.

It alleged that legal interviews were being misused by Kejriwal for purposes other than consultation.