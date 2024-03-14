JOIN US
delhi

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi court challenging summons by lower court on ED complaints

Enforcement Directorate had recently filed two complaints against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with the summons issued by the central probe agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 05:05 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved the Sessions Court challenging summons issued to him by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on ED complaints for not complying with the summons issued by the central probe agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.

The court has directed Kejriwal to appear before it on March 16.

Enforcement Directorate had recently filed two complaints against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with the summons issued by the central probe agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.

(Published 14 March 2024, 05:05 IST)
