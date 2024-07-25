Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends judicial custody of Kejriwal, Sisodia, K Kavitha

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha and other accused till July 31 in the money laundering case.

The accused were produced before the court through video conference.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case, however, he continues to be lodged in Tihar jail here as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case.

He is in judicial custody in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case.