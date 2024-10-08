Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Excise 'scam': Delhi court pulls up advocates for delaying proceedings

During the proceedings, AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjya Singh and other co-accused in the case appeared through video conferencing.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 15:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 15:12 IST
India NewsDelhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us