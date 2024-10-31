Factory worker dead after being pushed off roof in Delhi's Bawana; accused in custody

<p>New Delhi: A factory worker has died after being allegedly pushed off the terrace of a building following a dispute over chapati in the Bawana industrial area of outer-north Delhi, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>It happened on October 29 when Ram Parkash and another person, identified as Deepak, were decorating the rooftop of the building in Sector 1 for Diwali, they said.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that Parkash was approached by Aslam, a worker from a neighbouring factory who, according to eyewitnesses, is an alcoholic.</p>.Two men stabbed to death in Delhi, four minors held.<p>Aslam reportedly asked Parkash for two chapatis, to which Parkash responded that he had not prepared any, the officer said.</p>.<p>"Initial investigation suggests that Parkash further questioned Aslam, suggesting that he could easily afford his own meal given his earnings," he said.</p>.<p>This apparently angered Aslam, who verbally abused Parkash, the officer said, adding that the spat escalated into a physical altercation and Aslam pushed Parkash off the fourth-floor roof.</p>.<p>"Parkash landed near an electricity transformer on the ground below. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead," he said.</p>.<p>Based on an eyewitness statement, a case was registered and Aslam was arrested later, police said. </p>