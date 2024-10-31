Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Factory worker dead after being pushed off roof in Delhi's Bawana; accused in custody

It happened on October 29 when Ram Parkash and another person, identified as Deepak, were decorating the rooftop of the building in Sector 1 for Diwali, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 09:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 09:49 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeBawana

Follow us on :

Follow Us