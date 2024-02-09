Farmers back to sit-in protest after no outcome of meeting, failed march to Delhi, Noida

Noida: A day after an unsuccessful bid to march to the Parliament, protesting farmers were Friday back outside offices of local authorities in Noida and Greater Noida for a sit-in.

The protestors, led by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), said they will continue the protest as before and once again attempt to march to Delhi after the Budget Session of Parliament is over.

On Thursday, thousands of villagers, including women and the elderly, joined the march to press for their demands for hiked compensation and developed plots in lieu of their land acquired by local development authorities in Noida and Greater Noida in the past.