Farmers' protest: Commuters face massive traffic jams on Delhi-Gurugram roads

New Delhi: Daily commuters between Delhi and Gurugram have been facing massive traffic jams on Wednesday after protesting farmers announced to continue their 'Dilli Chalo' agitation.

Delhi Police, along with their counterpart in Gurugram, have made elaborate arrangements to stop the farmers from entering the national capital by putting up road blockades at different borders.

The move led to traffic chaos at places like Rajokri border, Sarhol border, Delhi-Gurugram Highway (NH-48) and Delhi-Bahadurgarh Highway during the official hours from 7 am to almost 11 am.

Several videos were shared online of hundreds of vehicles stuck in traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Bahadurgarh roads due to the restriction of movement.