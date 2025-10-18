<p>New Delhi: A fire broke out at an apartment complex, housing residences of several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, opposite <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi's </a>Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Saturday afternoon, an official said.</p>.<p>A call regarding the fire at Brahmaputra Apartments on Baba Kharag Singh Marg was received at 1:22 pm, he said.</p>.Nepal citizen arrested for killing e-rickshaw driver during altercation in Delhi.<p>Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 2:10 pm, a Delhi Fire Services official said.</p>.<p>The apartment complex, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, houses residences of several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.</p>.<p>"Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was controlled by 2.10 pm. Fire was said to be in domestic items," the official added. </p>