We are not targeting RSS: CM Siddaramaiah clarifies stance

"There was already an order in this regard in 2013, when Jagadish Shettar was CM. We have only repeated it. Why didn't they oppose it when Shettar came up with such an order then?" CM questioned.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 12:40 IST
Published 18 October 2025, 12:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahRSS

