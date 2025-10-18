<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cleared that they are not targeting RSS and the cabinet decision about seeking permission to hold private programmes in Government and public places applies to all the private organisations, not just RSS, he reiterated. </p><p>"There was already an order in this regard in 2013, when Jagadish Shettar was CM. We have only repeated it. Why didn't they oppose it when Shettar came up with such an order then?" CM questioned. </p> .<p>He was answering a question by media persons regarding an incident in Chittapur and if the State Government was targeting RSS. </p><p>CM Siddaramaiah said, "BJP indulges in politics always. What else do they know? They won't take up work for welfare for the poor. BJP cannot spoil the peace and law and order in the State. Police will take care of it. I will take information on the Chittapur incident," he said. </p><p>Regarding Contractors planning to write to the Governor if their pending bills are not cleared, he said that he will talk to them. Concerned minister is addressing the issue, he said. </p><p>About the success of Job mela in Mysuru on Friday, he said that similar job melas will be held in all the districts, he said. </p>