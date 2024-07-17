Home
Fire breaks out at Delhi's popular Gulati restaurant, none injured

An official said that four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control within an hour
PTI
Last Updated : 17 July 2024, 09:19 IST

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the famous Gulati restaurant on Pandara Road near India Gate in the early hours of Wednesday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

No was injured in the incident, they said. The fire broke out at 2.48 am in the sitting area of the restaurant and soon spread to the first floor, a DFS official said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control within an hour. Some furniture and other articles were gutted in the fire, the official said.

Police said it appears that a short circuit caused the fire. A probe is underway.

Published 17 July 2024, 09:19 IST
