Homeindiadelhi

Fire breaks out in forest near Modi Mill in Delhi's Okhla, causes traffic snarls

The fire erupted on the roadside causing a huge traffic jam on the Mathura Road near Nehru Place and Kalkaji, officials said.
Last Updated 06 January 2024, 17:02 IST

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in the forest area near Modi Mill in Okhla here on Saturday evening, fire officials said.

At least seven fire engines have been pressed to douse the blaze, they added.

According to officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call was received at 4.52 pm about the fire in the forest area near the Modi Mill Flyover in southeast Delhi.

The fire department and local police are engaged in the firefighting operation, they said.

The fire erupted on the roadside causing a huge traffic jam on the Mathura Road near Nehru Place and Kalkaji, the officials said.

Traffic police personnel were deployed to regulate the traffic, they added.

