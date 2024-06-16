OBC leaders on hunger strike to protest 'dilution' of Backward caste quotas to accommodate Maratha reservation

Mumbai: Compounding problems for the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti (NDA) government, two OBC activists are undertaking a hunger-strike against the dilution of their quota because of the widening scope of the recently drafted Maratha reservation.

The two protesters are Prof Laxman Hake, former member of Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission and Navnath Waghmare, the president of Samata Parishad’s Jalna unit.

They are undertaking a protest near the Datta Mandir at Wadigodri village, which is around a kilometre away from Antarwali Sarathi village, where Manoj Jarange-Patil holds his agitations.

Jarange Patil, the founder of Shivba Sanghatana, on 13 June, has ended his six-day hunger strike - the fifth one that he had undertaken, while giving 30 days time to the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government till 13 July to implement the draft notification on ‘sage-soyare’, a Marathi term for ‘relatives from the family tree', which widens the scope of the quota.

Prof Hake commenced the fast-unto-death on 13 June, the day Jarange-Patil ended his agitation.