Fire breaks out in three-storey building in Delhi, rescue operation underway

A call about the fire was received at 6 am and 20 fire tenders were pressed into service. A rescue operation is underway. No reports of any casualties have been received so far.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 07:18 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 07:18 IST

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a three-storey building in northeast Delhi's Durgapuri area on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

A call about the fire was received at 6 am and 20 fire tenders were pressed into service. A rescue operation is underway. No reports of any casualties have been received so far, a DFS official said.

It is a three-storey building. While shops are located on the ground floor, the upper floors were used for residential purposes, he said.

Published 20 May 2024, 07:18 IST
