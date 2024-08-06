Fire in four tent godowns in Delhi, decorations worth crores damaged

New Delhi: A fire broke out in four tent godowns in south Delhi's Jaunapur area in the early hours of Tuesday, destroying decorations worth crores of rupees.

Fire officials had initially claimed that four vintage cars parked nearby were also gutted in the fire but police said only one car, which had been parked at the spot for many years, was partially damaged in the fire.

No casualty was reported in the incident, Delhi Police said in a statement Tuesday evening.

"A PCR call was received at Fatehpur Beri police station around 1 am regarding fire in tent godown at Jaunapur. The fire broke out due to a short circuit. The fire was extinguished by the fire tenders. Only one non-functional Hyundai Santro car, which had been standing there for many years, caught minor fire," police said.