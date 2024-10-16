Home
Firing incidents in Delhi: Court sends gangster Deepak Boxer to 2-day police custody

The police also said that they needed to find out the racket behind the supply of weapons in Delhi/NCR as well as their source.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 14:10 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 14:10 IST
India NewsDelhigangster

