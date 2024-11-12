Home
Five arrested for gang-raping minor, aunt in southeast Delhi

The women in their statement said the accused offered them soft drinks mixed with alcohol and later, took them to a house belonging to one of them in Kasturba Niketan.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 16:27 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 16:27 IST
