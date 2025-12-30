<p>New Delhi: At least 118 flights were cancelled, 16 flights diverted and 130 services delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday as dense fog disrupted operations.</p>.<p>The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, handles around 1,300 flights daily.</p>.<p>An official said 60 arrivals and 58 departures were cancelled while 16 flights were diverted at the airport.</p>.<p>Information from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that 130 flights were delayed on Tuesday morning at the airport and the average delay time for departures was around 28 minutes.</p>.Visibility dips as Delhi-NCR faces dense fog, orange alert issued.<p>In a post on X in the morning, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said all flight operations continue as normal and flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected.</p>.<p>CAT III compliance allows pilots to operate flights in low visibility conditions.</p>.<p>Against the backdrop of fog and low visibility conditions, the civil aviation ministry on Tuesday said airlines have been instructed to strictly comply with passenger facilitation norms.</p>.<p>These include "timely flight information, meals for delayed passengers, rebooking or refunds in case of cancellations, no denial of boarding after timely check-in, baggage facilitation and prompt grievance redressal".</p>