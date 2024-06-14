Former Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand disqualified from membership of Delhi assembly

New Delhi: Former Delhi social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand has been disqualified from the membership of the Delhi assembly, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said on Friday.

Anand had resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the post of minister in the Delhi government in April to join the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

"He was given the date of June 10 for replying to the notice served to him but he did not reply. In the same notice, he was asked to be present physically on June 11 but he did not appear. He was given another chance to be physically present on June 14 but he did not come. His membership from the Delhi assembly has been terminated," Goel told PTI.

Calls to Anand went unanswered.

He was elected from the Patel Nagar reserved assembly constituency in the 2020 election. Anand quit the AAP, levelling allegations of corruption and neglect of Dalit leaders and volunteers in the organisational appointments in the party.