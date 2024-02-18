Gate 2 of Delhi's Chhattarpur station closed ahead of Phase-IV work: DMRC

At present, the DMRC is undertaking construction work on 65.2 km of three priority corridors spanning 45 stations under the project 'Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park-Maujpur (12.55 km), which are extensions of the already operational 'Magenta Line' and 'Pink Line', and 'Aerocity-Tughlakabad (23.62 km) that is being built as a new 'Golden Line', connecting the operational 'Violet Line' and 'Airport Line' from the respective ends.